T.I.’ & Tiny’s “Friends & Family Hustle” Returning To VH1

(AllHipHop News)
With all that’s happening in the…world…don’t you think that we need a little bit of entertainment?
Just a little break from the norm…
Well, VH1 does. This is why, amidst 45 being impeached, losing financing for his businesses, and finding jobs (and pardons) for all his kids, the network has announced that “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” will return this Spring.
The tone is sure to be a little different as it will include the after-effects of the 2020 Summer of Protest and the oppressive coronavirus pandemic. The perspective should be interesting since the series is based in Atlanta where so many of the headlines in the news sprung from.
Some storylines threaded though the episodes are:
T.I. “Tip” Harris leaves the Dirty 30 club and makes his grand entrance to the Naughty 40 lounge. As if in a middle-aged crisis, the “Whatever You Like” rapper had to figure out his 10th wedding anniversary to singer/ songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris, becoming a grandfather and being an O.G. in the community and rap game.
How did he do that? By focusing on social justice causes and businesses that directly impact local companies through a “Buy Back the Block” campaign and teaching a course over at Clark Atlanta University called “Business of Trap Music.”
While T.I. struggles publicly with this grandpop business, his wife is embracing it full throttle.
The show does not only showcase the Harris family but also their celebrity friends.
R&B singer Monica has had an epic 2020 and you get to see how all of this plays out. Yes, that means the Verzuz battle, her divorce finalization, new music, and the work that she did with Stacey Abrams to help turn Georgia blue.
Monica’s in the blue heavy, while Toya Wright is in the “Red.” Robert “Red” Rushing that is.
Remember at the end of last year, he asked her to marry him … and she said yes … the pandemic put a pause on their wedding plan. While Toya and Red are locking in. LeToya Luckett and Tommicus “Tommi” Walker are trying to figure their marriage, which has just ended according to reports.
