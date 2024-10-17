T.I. & Tiny’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, is back in trouble with the law, getting arrested earlier this week.

The 19-year-old rapper was nabbed by cops following a traffic incident in Dunwoody, Georgia, per WSB-TV Atlanta. The outlet reports Harris almost crashed his BMW into a police cruiser after exiting a police station.

The incident report states that cops pulled him over and smelled cannabis coming from the vehicle. According to a statement from the arresting officer, Harris had a gun on him and was “cooperative,” allowing officers to take the weapon “with no issue.” Authorities discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in Pickens County for failure to appear in court for his 2022 traffic violation charges.

Harris was reportedly arrested on Monday (October 14) and booked in at the DeKalb County Jail. Two other men in the car were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Fox5 Atlanta reports that King Harris was released to Pickens County on Tuesday (October 16), where the bench warrant was recalled.

It is unclear if King Harris remains in detention. Several Stories were posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday (October 16) including one of a 7 a.m. studio session. Another featured a photo of King backed by his recent song “Locked In.”

King Harris Was Arrested A Week After His Baby Shower

King Harris’ arrest came just over a week after he celebrated his baby shower on Sunday (October 6). T.I. previously revealed he was set to become a grandfather for the third time and that King Harris was expecting a son.

“I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time,” he joked, alluding to King’s run-ins with the law. T.I. added, “I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”