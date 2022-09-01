T.I.’s Son King Has A Message For Police Following Arrest 

T.I. has some family matters to take care of after his son King Harris was locked up last night, just months after getting arrested for an altercation with a Waffle House employee.
This time, King spent some time behind bars and has come out to say, “F### 12!!” though he did not say why he was arrested. He took to his Instagram stories to post a video following his release. His companion in the video reveals they received one violation for not wearing a seatbelt, while King says he “got four.” He added, “A lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc f### em.” A photo posted to his IG Story shows King throwing up the middle finger while stating: “I’m bacc. F### 12!!”
Once home, King took a bubble bath, sharing his agreement that he should not be getting locked up. “Y’all right,” he penned. “We too rich fa da s###! I agree,” followed by two crying with laughter emojis. “I’m sorry that a muthafucka caught me while I was on my way to vacation. I’m sorry, I thought I was doing what a young n#### was supposed to do. I ain’t wanna be in there.
The 18-year-old also had a few words for anyone claiming that he’s “trying to be gangsta.”
“Everybody that’s say n#### tryna be gangsta. I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b#### ass n#####,” he added. Check out the video below.
T.I. and Tiny are yet to comment on King’s arrest.