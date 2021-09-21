T.I. Targets VH1 And His Accusers On New Song With Lil Jon

T.I. addresses his sexual assault accusers, critics of him defending DaBaby’s homophobic comments and many more on his “F### Em” single.

T.I. is firing back at his accusers, his critics and many more on the single “F### Em” featuring Lil Jon.

Less than a week after T.I. and his wife Tiny avoided charges in a sexual assault case, the veteran rapper has lots to say to his detractors on his new song “F### Em.” The track is anchored by a sample of the Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz hit “I Don’t Give A F###” as Tip goes off on the allegations against him, among other topics.

“Lying ass hoe better shut that/Upset cause they ass ain’t up yet/Listen ain never gave no f### bout a b####/If I did hoe gimme my f### back/Listen never gave a f### about them/Pretty hoes stay in my DM/Ain never had a problem getting trim, lil’ mama/Yo p#### ain’t worth per diem,” he raps.

T.I.’s opening verse includes a jab at VH1, which suspended production on his reality show when sexual abuse allegations against him and his wife emerged. Tip continues to insist all the accusations are false.

“On my life me and my wife/Run this city can’t snatch these stripes/We don’t care what they talking bout f### them lies/Just mad ‘cause they bankroll ain’t this size/Mask on, mask off, we outside/Tell VH1, shawty, we gon’ slide/Anything we can ever lose over lies people told on us, then it never was ours,” he spits.

T.I. also has words for anyone criticizing his defense of DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami. Tip reiterates he has no issue with someone being gay, but he’s got a problem with people trying to “cancel” him over his opinions.

“Aye, listen, I don’t hate you if you gay/But n#### I’ma say what the f### I wanna say/Listen, really all I care bout is my family and the city of Atlanta/Been the s### with dealers, dancers/Ain’t no way for you to cancel/In my comments with that dumb s###/To be honest, you can vanish/And no back and forth, no banter/I’m not here for you to handle/You don’t like me change the channel/On there too, suck to be you/N#### what I care you don’t like what I do/N#### ain’t tryna be nothing like you,” he raps in the second verse.

Check out the video for T.I.’s “F### Em” with Lil Jon above.