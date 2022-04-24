T-Pain Angered By Low Ticket Sales In Dallas, But Fans My Have An Explanation

T-Pain is LIVID with his fans in Dallas for not buying enough tickets to his upcoming concert in Dallas, Texas. Read more!

T-Pain has called out fans in Dallas, Texas for not buying tickets to his concert.

The “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” hitmaker took to social media to post a video in which he shed light on the most undersold stop on his latest tour.

Sharing a spreadsheet of ticket sales across each city on his “The Road to Wiscansin Tour,” the rapper revealed that only 26 percent of tickets available had been sold for his Dallas stop.

T-Pain, real name Faheem Najm, is scheduled to perform at The Factory in Dallas, Texas May 18th.

“On the tour, we do a weekly tour update kind of thing, you know, and we send out this little spreadsheet of the percentages of tickets we’ve sold in each city,” he explained. “I got to tell you, man, there’s only one question: ‘What the f###, Dallas?'”

He continued, “Dallas, what are you doing?! Y’all don’t f### with me?!

“What did I do! Let me know what I did! What’s going on?!”

To ingratiate himself to the Texans, T-Pain added, “I wore cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two…regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”

Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city? — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 19, 2022

Aside from the low sales in Dallas, the star has only sold around 40 percent of available tickets for his upcoming gig in Buffalo, New York.