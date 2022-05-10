T-Pain Becomes Restaurant Owner, Recalls Lessons Learned From His Parents

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Grammy winner T-Pain took on a new challenge by following in his family’s footsteps to become a restaurant owner.

The diamond-selling artist celebrated becoming a restaurant owner in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday (May 8). T-Pain said he’s excited about his new venture because he’s stepping outside of his comfort zone.

“I DID IT BOIS!!!!” he wrote. “Im officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as s###. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared.”

In this new chapter of my life I’m taking the leap on anything I truly love and believe in. I’m fully in control and don’t have to ask for permission to believe in myself anymore. (3/4) — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 8, 2022

T-Pain continued to discuss his restaurant via Twitter on Monday (May 9). He noted he’s following in his family’s footsteps since his parents were restaurant owners too.

“My mom and dad in front of their first restaurant,” he wrote alongside family photos. “I grew up in this place. I know the risks. I know how stressful it is. I know the success rate.”

Thank you everybody for your support, kind words, encouragement, and though, it may not seem like it, I also appreciate the concern BUT, pls don’t project your own fears on to me. Let me shoot my shot without you telling me why you’re afraid to shoot yours. (2/7) — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 9, 2022

T-Pain thanked his Twitter followers for their encouragement and support. He also addressed concerns about his success in the restaurant industry.

“The ppl that end up succeeding are the ones who can see through all the discouragements and go on to persevere,” he wrote. “My dad and I would pick up supplies for the restaurant every week and I know how scattered his mind was trying to balance all his different lives at once, but he was strong and he made a promise to the family that he was determined to keep, and I got that same fire in me.”

T-Pain concluded his string of messages with a funny anecdote about his father.

Read about his dad below.

The reporter was immediately like “ok I think we got what we need” 😂 (6/7) — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 9, 2022