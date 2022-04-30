T-Pain Teams With Panera To Promote Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches

T-Pain and Panera will release the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit as part of the “Day of Craveable Drops” airing exclusively on NTWRK on May 4.

T-Pain is helping Panera spread the word about the new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches.

The Grammy-winning artist and Panera joined forces to create the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit. The bundle includes a French Terry crew and pants with T-Pain’s signature as well as custom headphones.

The set will be released as part of the “Day of Craveable Drops,” which airs on the NTWRK app on May 4. T-Pain will host NTWRK’s livestream, unveiling drops from New Era, PUMA, Taschen and more.

T-Pain also collaborated with Panera to award a 24-karat gold chalice to one lucky winner. Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna designed the chalice, which is valued at $3,000.

“I can’t wait to celebrate this new chicken sandwich from Panera with these exclusive drops and gold chalice on NTWRK,” T-Pain said. “The perfect pairing for the perfect meal.”

The first 1,000 people entered to win the chalice will receive a free three-month membership to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club. The Sip Club is an unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages at Panera.

T-Pain is no stranger to promoting food for restaurant chains. Last year, he linked up with Moe’s Southwest Grill to launch Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Queso Taco.

Check out the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit here.