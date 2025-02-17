T-Pain Believes Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Dropped An Album Of Throwaway Tracks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain shared his thoughts on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, calling it a solid project but suggesting it consists of leftover tracks that failed to make the cut for their previous albums.

The “Buy U a Drank” hitmaker opened up about the project on a recent livestream. T-Pain speculated Drake may have only recorded the album as a way to keep PARTYNEXTDOOR in the fold.

“I feel like [Drake] recorded a bunch of s###,” he stated. T-Pain then speculated that Drake suggested to PARTY that he could “take 10 or 15 of these songs, put a verse on them,” to create a new joint album.

Nonetheless, T-Pain clarified he wasn’t criticizing the album.

“I’m not saying that they’re bad,” he added. “These are just songs that didn’t make albums. Or the other way around. Or PARTY came to him with an album and was like, ‘Hey Drake, could you put verses on these particular songs.’”

Elsewhere during the stream, T-Pain claimed a reporter recently tried to twist his words to make it seem like he was trashing Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s project.

He claimed that when a TMZ reporter asked for his thoughts on the project, he responded by questioning whether they had posed the same question to Drake.

According to T-Pain, the reporter asked “Is that a diss?” and begged for permission to publish his remarks as a diss.

“They’re looking for something and I understand that. But the thing is, I’m a Drake fan,” T-Pain added. “I’m more of a PARTY fan than I am a Drake fan.”

🚨T-Pain talks about how TMZ tried to get permission to twist his words about the Drake album as a diss



🤦🏾‍♂️He goes on to say people are actively looking for something to promote negative towards Drake pic.twitter.com/rPtJyaGvCC — 💥TWEEZY💥 (@TweezySol) February 16, 2025