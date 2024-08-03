T-Pain Chastises Mississippi Crowd After Rowdy Fans Repeatedly Throws Items At Him

T-Pain recently told concert goers “I’m not a clown!” during a fiery rant in reaction to fans disrespecting him during his performance.

T-Pain literally had to cut his nice guy demeanor while performing down South after rowdy fans pelted him with debris during his set.

The unfortunate and dramatic turn of events occurred at a recent concert in Mississippi. T-Pain actually halted his performance to address the audience directly after repeated incidents of items being thrown on stage. The rapper and singer, who turns 40 in September, didn’t hold back his frustration and disappointment with the crowd, despite expressing his feelings that he wanted the show to go on.

“As a muthaf###a that turns 40 this year, I’m not obligated to stay up here while muthaf###as keep disrespecting me,” T-Pain began. “I don’t want to sound like an a######, but you wouldn’t stay up here and you just keep getting disrespected like that because it’s weird. I’m trying my best to ignore the s##t. I’m trying my best to just let it go, but it just, after a while, it’s like I want to keep going. I want keep having fun.”

Fans at the Mississippi Valley Fair wouldn't stop throwing beer & objects at T-Pain tonight. He went on a 3-minute rant & threatened to leave the stage.



“As a m########### who turns 40 this year, I’m not obligated to stay up here.”



pic.twitter.com/nJSPCSPbdI — Gannon Hanevold (@GannonHanevold) August 2, 2024

T-Pain made it clear that a few individuals were spoiling the experience for everyone even though the majority of the crowd was supportive. And as his rant continued he moved on to directly calling the few bad apples out in the crowd on their shotty behavior.

“I f##k with the most of y’all,” he said. “It’s only a few pieces of s### out there, you know what I mean?We’re all having f###ing fun. I am not saying that I want to leave. I’m not p##### or anything, but it’s only so much s##t. I’m not a f###ing clown. I’m not going to sit up here and get pies thrown in my face and s##t.”

Despite the interruptions, T-Pain expressed his gratitude to his loyal fans and his reluctance to cut the show short. “I’m f###ing with you. I f##k with you, bro. I f##k with y’all again. I appreciate y’all coming out this muthaf###a, and I don’t want to leave halfway through. I really don’t want to trust me, but I can’t stay up this muthaf###a getting disrespected. That’s all I’m saying. Do y’all want to keep going?”

Though it appears as though the show continued without issue, this incident echoes recent episodes in the music world where artists have faced disrespectful behavior from the audience.

Kid Cudi famously walked off stage after patrons threw items at him, while Nicki Minaj retaliated by throwing a cell phone back at a fan who hurled it on stage during her performance. T-Pain’s confrontation serves as another reminder of the challenges performers face and the importance of mutual respect between artists and their fans.

Check out the video of the incident above.