T-Pain Clarifies “F##k”DJ Khaled Comment -“I’m From Florida”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

T-Pain addressed a viral misunderstanding, denying that he dissed DJ Khaled during a podcast and instead blaming the confusion on how fast he speaks.

T-Pain pushed back against viral claims that he dissed DJ Khaled during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, clarifying that his words were misunderstood due to his rapid speech.

“Well, I definitely didn’t say f### DJ Khaled but I’m from Florida and n##### apparently can’t understand how fast I talk. I said ‘f###### dị Khaled’…because I was about to start a list but decided to just move on. It’s still love I just learned how to move around n#####,” T-Pain wrote on social media after clips from the interview sparked speculation.

The misunderstanding stems from a broader conversation T-Pain had on the podcast about loyalty and authenticity in the music business.

He used Khaled as an example of what he called a “fake brother,” explaining that the industry’s “brother” talk often masks transactional relationships.

During the interview, T-Pain said he helped Khaled earn his first platinum plaque with the 2007 anthem “I’m So Hood,” but felt the support wasn’t mutual once the spotlight shifted.

He described the dynamic as one-sided and said the relationship faded once Khaled got what he needed.

T-Pain didn’t hold back when discussing how industry friendships often come with strings attached. He said he learned that “nobody is your brother” and that the “we the best” energy disappears when the business benefits run out.

The viral moment occurred as T-Pain was detailing how he’s learned to navigate the Hip-Hop world with more caution.

He said he was about to list examples of people he once considered close but had since moved on from. That’s when the phrase “f###### dị Khaled” was misheard as a direct insult.

The whole episode of Club Shay Shay aired earlier this week and has since gained traction online, especially after social media users began circulating the misinterpreted clip.

T-Pain’s clarification came shortly after the clip began trending, and he made it clear that while he may have grievances, there’s no lingering animosity.