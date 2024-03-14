T-Pain Explains His Newly Acquired Animation Skills Showcased In “‘Dreaming’ Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T-Pain’s venture into 3D animation for his “Dreaming” video melds technology with his unique creative vision.

T-Pain has taken his creative talents to an entirely new level by animating his own 3D video for the new single “Dreaming” in an innovative move that marks a significant milestone in his career.

Through teaching himself the intricacies of Blender 3D animation software, T-Pain has directly harnessed the visuals from his recurrent dreams as the core inspiration for this visually captivating project.

This self-instruction was not an easy journey. T-Pain invested countless late nights over the past several months mastering the software, ensuring that the final outcome of the “Dreaming” video closely aligned with his vision.

“I spent many late nights over the past couple of months challenging myself and learning how to use this software so that I could execute the ‘Dreaming’ video in the way I imagined,” T-Pain shared. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m excited to share it with you all.”

The release of “Dreaming” isn’t T-Pain’s only recent endeavor. Earlier this month, he collaborated with Nappy Boy Entertainment artist Young Ca$h for the release of “Biggest Booty” as the Bluez Brothaz.

The duo is set to perform for the first time at the Miss Biggest Booty Pageant on March 20 in Atlanta, a unique event blending a beauty pageant with a variety show and featuring a lineup of special guest judges and comedians.

Furthermore, T-Pain is gearing up for another musical collaboration, this time with pop sensation Meghan Trainor on her new single “Been Like This,” set to drop on Thursday, March 14.

This string of projects showcases T-Pain’s versatility and creativity, from his endeavors in 3D animation to his continued influence in the music industry. Take a look at the video: