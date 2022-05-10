T-Pain Launches #TipsFromTPain Hotline For Rising Artists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can get advice from the “Can’t Believe It” performer.

T-Pain is looking to assist up-and-coming recording artists. The self-described “Rappa Ternt Sanga” born Faheem Najm teamed up with Tidal to answer questions from rising musicians.

The 1-833-4-TIPSONTIDAL hotline launches on May 12. T-Pain is taking part in the Q&A experience in conjunction with the release of his “That’s Just Tips” single.

“I always get people asking me, ‘How do I get into the music industry? How do I break my music? How do I stand out?'” says T-Pain in a promo video posted to social media on Monday.

The 37-year-old Florida native continued, “Well, guess what? I’m going to be answering those questions with Tidal on May 12th. All you gotta do is tweet out #TipsFromTPain, tag me, and tag Tidal. Or DM me or DM Tidal.”

Calling all RISING artists: @TIDAL and @TPAIN are joining forces to answer all your questions on navigating the music industry and best practices for promoting music.



Hit us with your questions and call in on May 12th to hear some #TipsFromTPain. pic.twitter.com/wuMkg944g5 — TIDAL (@TIDAL) May 9, 2022

T-Pain released numerous successful songs throughout his career, including the Top 10 hit “I’m Sprung” off the Rappa Ternt Sanga album. “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” featuring Yung Joc climbed to #1 in 2007.

That same year, T-Pain scored another Number One as a feature on “Low” by Flo Rida. “Low” remained at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for ten weeks. T-Pain has fifteen total Top 20 entries.

In addition to 2005’s Rappa Ternt Sanga, T-Pain’s catalog also includes the chart-topping 2007 album Epiphany. 2008’s Three Ringz hosts “Can’t Believe It” featuring Lil Wayne and “Chopped ‘n’ Skrewed” featuring Ludacris.

This has been a big week for T-Pain in another way. The two-time Grammy winner recently revealed he now owns a food-serving business. On May 8, Pain tweeted, “I’m officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as s###. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared.”

I DID IT BOIS!!!! Im officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as s###. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/wQQCNTpfbe — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 8, 2022