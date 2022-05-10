T-Pain Launches #TipsFromTPain Hotline For Rising Artists

T-Pain is looking to assist up-and-coming recording artists. The self-described “Rappa Ternt Sanga” born Faheem Najm teamed up with Tidal to answer questions from rising musicians.
The 1-833-4-TIPSONTIDAL hotline launches on May 12. T-Pain is taking part in the Q&A experience in conjunction with the release of his “That’s Just Tips” single.
“I always get people asking me, ‘How do I get into the music industry? How do I break my music? How do I stand out?'” says T-Pain in a promo video posted to social media on Monday.
The 37-year-old Florida native continued, “Well, guess what? I’m going to be answering those questions with Tidal on May 12th. All you gotta do is tweet out #TipsFromTPain, tag me, and tag Tidal. Or DM me or DM Tidal.”
T-Pain released numerous successful songs throughout his career, including the Top 10 hit “I’m Sprung” off the Rappa Ternt Sanga album. “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” featuring Yung Joc climbed to #1 in 2007.
That same year, T-Pain scored another Number One as a feature on “Low” by Flo Rida. “Low” remained at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for ten weeks. T-Pain has fifteen total Top 20 entries.
In addition to 2005’s Rappa Ternt Sanga, T-Pain’s catalog also includes the chart-topping 2007 album Epiphany. 2008’s Three Ringz hosts “Can’t Believe It” featuring Lil Wayne and “Chopped ‘n’ Skrewed” featuring Ludacris.
This has been a big week for T-Pain in another way. The two-time Grammy winner recently revealed he now owns a food-serving business. On May 8, Pain tweeted, “I’m officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as s###. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared.”