T-Pain Not Feeling the Kanye West Double-Standard

T-Pain claims Ye called his bar “corny” then used the same line on his song “Dark Fantasy” from his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album!

T-Pain is feeling some type of way about Kanye West, coming for him twice this recently! He was seemingly spurred on by other artists being vocal about their Kanye gripes following the release of “DONDA” revealing a double standard, according to T-Pain.

The Tallahassee, Florida rapper was recently streaming on Twitch when he opened up about being on the receiving end of some hefty backlash for speaking out publicly against Kanye.

“When I said that Kanye treated me like s**t a couple years ago, everybody was calling me a p***y and everyone was laughing and s**t like that, but now Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are saying it and now it’s like ‘oh s**t, he must really..’ nah f**k y’all ******,” he said. “Nope. Do that same s### to them ****** that said Kanye took me off a song!”

He seemed pretty good-natured about the situation laughing throughout the clip but in another clip from a different Twitch stream T-Pain brings up the topic of Kanye again. He claims that Ye played down a bar of his, telling him it was “corny” only for Yeezy to take the line and pass it off as his own!

“Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better,” he began. “I was showing Kanye my s### to be like, ‘Is this good rap?’ I really wanted his f###### opinion. It’s f###### Kanye bro, you know what I’m saying? I got a chance to show Kanye my f###### raps?”

He continues saying, “It was either Prevolver—it was one of the Pre mixtapes before I released it. And on one of the songs I said, ‘I got beef like two burgers, you n##### win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Now, keep in mind the Winslow family, right. Corny as f###. I knew it was corny when I said it.” Pain’s line references the 1990s sitcom, Family Matters. He claims Kanye agreed with his take saying, “Don’t ever say anything like that.”

However, listening to Ye’s “Dark Fantasy” from his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album he heard the line: ‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.’ And I was like, ‘Did this n#### try to get me to not say my s### so he could say it? Bro, that’s my bar.’”

Pointing out what he perceives as a double standard he explains, “So this is why I say corny lines ’cause in my heart, I know they’re corny. But if the right person says it, it’s not corny anymore apparently.”

Referring to Kanye’s recent “DONDA listening events he says “When a n#### getting lifted to the f###### ceiling like a God with a light shining down on him, and y’all n##### is paying $50 for f###### chicken fingers to listen to a f###### unfinished album. Twice. All of a sudden, I’m hating because ‘You can’t fill up the stadium.’ Yes, I can, I’ve done it. But I’m also letting people hear f###### finished songs.”