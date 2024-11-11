T-Pain Reacts To Getting His Own Street & Key To City: “Dream Come True”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tallahassee renamed a street “T-Pain Lane” and gave the hitmaker the Key to the City to recognize his impact on the city.

Tallahassee, Florida celebrated its hometown hero T-Pain by renaming a street in his honor and presenting him with the Key to the City. The influential artist capped off an eventful day with a concert at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on Sunday (November 10).

“Everything that went on today was just a dream come true,” he said.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey praised T-Pain for leaving an indelible mark on the city.

“He has had a tremendous impact on Tallahassee,” Dailey said. “He’s had a tremendous impact on the kids in Tallahassee, and he’s a great role model and a great example. I’m just proud to celebrate with him today.”

T-Pain signed autographs for kids who gathered to watch his Key to the City presentation. He was grateful to experience the outpouring of support in his hometown.

“Nobody really expects this,” he told the Tallahassee Democrat. “The people that usually are real forward about it [say], ‘I’m gonna be successful. I’m gonna do this I’m gonna do that.’ Usually, it’s them forcing their way in and it’s short-lived. A natural success is much better than a forced entry.”

T-Pain’s parents beamed with pride as they reflected on his accomplishments.

“I’m extremely proud of my son at this moment because of the fact that he’s worked so hard to become the gentleman and the person that he is today in the music industry,” his mother, Aliyah Najm, said. “He had some ups and downs, but he made it through. Now he’s being recognized for it.”

His father, Shaheed Najm, added, “It means a lot to me to see what we started come full circle. We’re very proud and appreciative of what the city is doing today.”

Check out more photos of the rechristened “T-Pain Lane” and his Key to the City ceremony below, courtesy of Julia Beverly.