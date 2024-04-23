T-Pain Seeks Revenge On Driver Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain said, “Thank God I’m Alive,” after someone hit his vehicle and fled the scene in Atlanta.

T-Pain was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Atlanta on Monday (April 22). The hitmaker posted a video from the car wreck scene, letting fans know he was safe and warning the driver who hit his vehicle.

“My n####, life’s about to get so much worse,” T-Pain said on Instagram. “Oh my God. First of all, n####, you left the whole g###### front of your truck. So, we know who we’re looking for now. You left your f###### baby toys, so now we know you got kids.”

He added, “I know times is hard. And I know things is rough out there. But I tell you what: s### is going too great for me to not make me want revenge right now. ‘Cause you drove the f### off! And boy, that was the worst part … I don’t know if you was drunk. I don’t know if you ain’t paid your insurance. I don’t know what’s going on in your life.”

T-Pain was traveling with his wife, driver and manager. EMTs were seen tending to his driver in the Instagram video.

The Auto-Tune innovator shared more information about the culprit in the post’s comments. He provided a rough description of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle in hopes of tracking down the person.

“Also we’re in Atlanta a mile away from making it home from the airport,” he wrote. “It was a 2003-2007 silver Chevy SUV that probably looks like they hit something super hard and missing the grill.”

T-Pain maintained his sense of humor despite the circumstances. He joked about the situation in another comment on the video.

“Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old,” he wrote.

Watch T-Pain’s post-crash video below.