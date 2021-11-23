T-Pain & Usher Squash Their Auto-Tune Beef With On Stage Hug

T-Pain brought Usher onstage in Atlanta and told him “I love you, bro,” ending the feud ignited after Usher’s auto-tune comments.

T-Pain and Usher have ended their auto-tune beef reconciling during a celebration of Dave Chappelle’s forthcoming documentary.

On Sunday, T-Pain invited Usher to join him on stage at an afterparty event in Atlanta where he took steps to end their feud.

“I love you, bro,” T-Pain told Usher. “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a g###### thing. It’s all love. In a time when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me.”

T-Pain & Usher’s Auto-Tune Beef

The pair fell out after Usher criticized the “Bartender” singer’s use of auto-tune, leading T-Pain to enter a four-year depression.

“Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f##### up music,’” T-Pain revealed during an episode of Netflix’s “This Is Pop.”

T-Pain continued, “He was like, ‘Yeah man you really f##### up music for real singers,’” he added. “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used auto-tune?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f##### it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

Usher then revealed he had spoken to T-Pain and according to him, the two had peaced it up.

He told Billboard: “I’m happy that T-Pain said something. I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

However, the Florida native disputed Usher’s claims. He told Angie Martinez that though he reached out to Usher, he “never heard from him.”

Fortunately, the pair seem to have moved on – perhaps they might consider making music together. Though, maybe without the auto-tune if they want to stay on good terms!