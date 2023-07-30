EXCLUSIVE: Owners Of Club Where Takeoff Was Killed Deny Responsibility

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling strongly deny any responsibility in the tragic death of Hip-Hop icon Takeoff at their venue.

The nightclub where the fatal shooting of Takeoff took place has become the epicenter of a complex legal showdown. According to recent court documents, Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua are at the heart of this narrative.

Takeoff was killed in a shooting incident after attending a private party with his group mate, Quavo, at 810 Billiards and Bowling before the shooting. The Harris County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, with the cause of death being “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.”

Takeoff’s mother leveled accusations at 810 Billiards and Bowling in a lawsuit earlier this year, suggesting a lack of adequate security measures at the club played a part in her famous son’s untimely death.

Stephanie M. Krueger, the legal representative for 810 Billiards and Bowling, is steadfast in placing the blame squarely onto Clark and Cameron.

“Ample evidence exists supporting a claim that Patrick Xavier Clark’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs now seek recover,” Krueger explained.

Clark, 33, was charged with murder following his arrest on December 2, 2022.

The narrative also involves Cameron Joshua, known in the Hip-Hop scene as Lil Cam 5th. The 23-year-old was arrested on November 22, 2022, on charges of felony possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Doubling down, Krueger reiterated, “Ample evidence exists supporting a claim that Cameron Joshua’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs now seek recovery.”

Krueger argued that the accused individuals were acting independently, thus absolving 810 Billiards and Bowling from any liability in the rapper’s tragic death.

The stance of the Houston Police Department in their ongoing investigations is in line with Krueger’s assertions, suggesting that the actions of Clark and Joshua were the proximate cause of Takeoff’s demise.

This revelation could potentially release the club from legal responsibility, shifting the focus to Clark and Joshua.

Takeoff, who was a member of the globally renowned Hip-Hop trio Migos, had a profound impact on the Hip-Hop industry.

His sudden death led to a widespread outpouring of tributes from fans and peers alike. Earlier this week, Quavo explained he still feels Takeoff’s presence.

“I hear him,” Quavo said. “I always smile ’cause that’s stuff that we talked about. We always talked about that … We always talked bout energy … So, when stuff like good spirit stuff [happens], I feel him. I know he’s here. I know he’s around.”