Quavo Still Feels Takeoff’s Presence And Channels Grief Into Artistry

Quavo said he isolated himself after Takeoff’s death but put the bottled-up emotions to good use by making music.

Quavo discussed how he’s coping with Takeoff’s death in a sit-down interview published on his YouTube channel on Thursday (July 27). The Migos member shared the video a week before the release of his new album Rocket Power.

The video, titled “A Conversation for the Fans,” featured Quavo answering a variety of questions about Takeoff. The 32-year-old rapper revealed he cries sometimes over his nephew’s death, but he often finds himself smiling because he feels Takeoff’s presence.

“I hear him,” Quavo said. “I always smile ‘cause that’s stuff that we talked about. We always talked about that … We always talked bout energy … So, when stuff like good spirit stuff [happens], I feel him. I know he’s here. I know he’s around.”

Quavo isolated himself as he grieved over the loss of Takeoff. He became wary of other people’s intentions yet found solace in the studio.

“Right now, I’m just bottled up,” Quavo said. “And I feel like it’s just rocket power. With a rocket, you just hold all the energy, hold all the tears, hold all the emotion in one spot. Let it all come out in a space of artistry or something where you want to express yourself.”

Quavo’s Rocket Power album is scheduled to drop on August 4. Quavo confirmed the project will feature Takeoff, who left behind hundreds of unreleased songs.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. He was 28.