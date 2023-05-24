Quavo Shares ‘Rocket Power’ Album Update: “This Is My Therapy” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quavo revealed his “Rocket Power” album is coming soon and promised it “will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Quavo is using his upcoming album Rocket Power as “therapy” following the tragic loss of Takeoff last year.

The Quality Control artist explained that he has been working through his grief on his sophomore studio album, using the project as fuel to keep him going.

While he’s kept a relatively low profile in recent months, Quavo pays tribute to his late nephew and best friend at every opportunity, and his upcoming album will be no different. Details about the project are scarce, but Quavo took to Instagram Tuesday (May 23) with an update.

He revealed the project, which he promised is “coming soon,” is a “reflection” of his state of mind. Quavo also believes listeners can use Rocket Power to help them “overcome” whatever life throws at them.

“Rocket Power 🚀 The Album coming soon. This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy,” Quavo began his post. He also opened up about how he is coping in the wake of Takeoff’s passing.

“This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart,” Quavo admitted. “But then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!”

He concluded, “Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

In a previous update last month, Quavo told fans not to expect a press run ahead of the project.

“#RocketPower🚀 All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews ♾🔒,” he announced in April.