Quavo Sells Takeoff Hoodies; Proceeds Go To Foundation Honoring Late Rapper

Quavo and the Legends brand unveiled the limited-run Takeoff hoodie ahead of the Huncho Day charity football game.

Quavo teamed up with the Legends brand to launch a new hoodie in memory of Takeoff.

Legends released the Rocket Fairfax hoodie, which is on sale for $140. Quavo announced plans to donate all the proceeds to the Rocket Foundation, a nonprofit established in honor of Takeoff.

“The Foundation’s mission is to invest in and elevate proven community violence interventions and positive alternatives for young people and build a platform for influential leaders to fight against daily violence in our cities and neighborhoods,” Quavo said. “The Rocket Foundation has made investments in four powerful initiatives: Community Justice Action Fund, Hope Hustlers, Live Free, and the Offenders Alumni Association. We believe these groups will help interrupt the cycle of violence in Atlanta and put young people on a positive trajectory.”

Quavo also aimed to support the Rocket Foundation with his fifth annual Huncho Day, which is scheduled for April 29. Money raised for the charity football game will benefit the Rocket Foundation.

Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and several NFL players will participate in this year’s Huncho Day game. The event’s sponsors include Walmart, YOR Water and the sports division of Quality Control Music.

Takeoff passed away in 2022. He was 28.