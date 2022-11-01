Video Of Quavo Trying To Save Takeoff After Deadly Dice Game Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rap world is reeling after the senseless murder of famed rapper Takeoff of rap group Migos.

Migos star Takeoff was killed this morning during the deadly shooting in Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, the rapper – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot in the head or neck during an incident around 2.30 am.

He was aged 28.

According to law enforcement sources, Takeoff and his bandmate/uncle Quavo were playing dice near a bowling alley when an “altercation broke out.”

“There were some security guards that were in the area, but they heard the shooting, but no one saw who did the shooting. ” HPD Lt. R. Willkens said during a press conference this morning.

“A lot of folks were there. They were in front of the bar. The bar was actually closed at the time they had the doors locked, but people were congregating out on the balcony area. And everybody fled. We’ve got some video footage, but not very well,” Lt. Willkens added.

A video posted online shows Quavo, also known as Quavious Keyate Marshall, in an orange T-shirt, attempt to move Takeoff and seek help and screaming “no.”

AllHipHop has decided not to publish the graphic footage out of respect for Takeoff’s family.

The Georgia native was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police officials have confirmed that two other people suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Quavo is believed to be fine.

Officers won’t be releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Migos, also featuring Quavo’s cousin Offset, rose to fame with their debut single “Versace” in 2013.