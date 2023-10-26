Takeoff Murder Case: Alleged Killer’s Lawyer Casts Doubt On Evidence In Deadly Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted for the murder of Takeoff. Authorities claimed Clark shot and killed the rapper in Houston.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, the attorney for Takeoff’s alleged killer Patrick Xavier Clark, claimed the ballistics and video used to arrest her client won’t hold up at trial. The lawyer told Rolling Stone the evidence failed to prove Clark fired the fatal shot beyond a reasonable doubt.

“[Clark] maintains his innocence,” Quinones-Hollins said. “We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim. I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.”

She added, “There was someone else who started the shooting, it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in, he was trying to get out of there alive as well. He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.”

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Clark was arrested for the shooting a month later. A grand jury indicted Clark for murder in May 2023.

Clark remains on house arrest while awaiting trial. He appeared in court on Thursday (October 26). His next court date is scheduled for January 23, 2024.