Takeoff Murder Suspect Seeks Another Bond Reduction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bond for Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Takeoff, was originally set at $2 million before it was reduced to $1 million.

Attorneys representing Takeoff’s alleged killer want a judge to lower the murder suspect’s bond.

According to multiple reports, Patrick Clark’s lawyers appeared in court to pursue a second bond reduction for their client on Tuesday (December 27). His bond is currently set at $1 million, but his attorneys hope to get it lowered to $300,000.

Clark’s bond was originally set at $2 million after he was arrested for Takeoff’s murder. Clark’s lawyers requested a bond reduction, arguing that $2 million was excessive. A judge lowered it to $1 million.

Attorneys for Clark believe his bond is still too high. They expect him to be released if Judge Josh Hill reduces the bond to $300,000.

Judge Hill raised concerns about Clark being a flight risk. The judge scheduled another bond hearing for Wednesday (December 28).

Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s lawyers, said his family is prepared to cover his bond if it’s reduced to $300,000. Quinones thinks her client could be released 24-48 hours after the next hearing.

Clark, 33, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Takeoff. Clark was taken into custody on December 1.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on November 1. The Migos member was 28.