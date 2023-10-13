Talib Kweli Calls Out BET Hip-Hop Awards For Snubbing His “People’s Party” Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I didn’t talk my s### last year but I’m talking my s### this year.”

Yung Miami’s Caresha Please winning Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards for two consecutive years has ignited some controversy. Talib Kweli has now jumped into the discussion by calling out BET.

Caresha Please won the 2023 Best Hip-Hop Platform award over AllHipHop, Drink Champs, HipHopDX, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Rap Caviar, The Breakfast Club, The Joe Budden Podcast and XXL.

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God expressed his frustrations with Yung Miami winning Best Hip-Hop Platform back-to-back. Caresha Please tied with Drink Champs at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“We gotta stop,” said Charlamagne. “Salute to Caresha. I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row? I got mad love for Caresha, but you’ve got platforms that come out daily, and you’ve got platforms that come out weekly.”

People’s Party podcaster Talib Kweli also seemed to agree with some of Charlamagne’s views about the Best Hip-Hop Platform category. The Black Star emcee shared a lengthy message directed at BET on his Instagram account.

Kweli wrote:

@bet I didn’t talk my s### last year but I’m talking my s### this year. @cthagod and @djenvy are on to something here. There is no better hiphop podcast than Peoples Party. Period. We go FAR beyond gossip and click bait and provide actual service to the community. I don’t care about awards normally but I have a hard working crew and they deserve recognition. Nobody does the research we do. Nobody asks better questions. NOBODY dives as deep into this culture on a journalistic level as we do. Y’all must be scared of us. That’s gotta be it. Because the snubs disrespectful at this point. The people know. The artists know. Catch up. @talibkweli on Instagram

In addition, Talib Kweli named the guests who have appeared on People’s Party over the last two years. That list included Ice Cube, Wiz Khalifa, Yasiin Bey, Karen Bass, Hit-Boy, De La Soul, DJ Drama, Jon Stewart, Bun B and more.