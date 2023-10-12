Yung Miami Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God Complaining About ‘Caresha Please’ Winning A BET Hip-Hop Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The City Girls member has a message for her haters.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on October 10 from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast won Best Hip-Hop Platform for a second consecutive year.

Charlamagne Tha God had issues with Caresha Please winning that award. The veteran radio host’s The Breakfast Club morning show also earned a nomination in the Best Hip-Hop Platform category.

“We gotta stop. Salute to Caresha. I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row?” Charlamagne complained. “I got mad love for Caresha but you’ve got platforms that come out daily, and you’ve got platforms that come out weekly.”

Charlamagne Tha God also shouted out other Best Hip-Hop Platform nominees Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game and The Joe Budden Podcast. He also jokingly questioned if Yung Miami’s partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs, sponsored this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Yung Miami got wind of what Charlamagne The God had to say about her victory at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. One-half of the City Girls rap duo responded to Charlamagne’s remarks on The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram post.

“YALL LEAVE ME [THE F###] ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!” typed Yung Miami on the social media platform. As of press time, the rapper-turned-podcaster’s comment collected more than 5,400 likes and generated over 400 replies.

In addition to Yung Miami securing the Best Hip-Hop Platform trophy, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards crowned winners for other categories. Kendrick Lamar garnered the most victories (4), including a win for Hip Hop Artist Of The Year.