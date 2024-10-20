Taraji P. Henson Reveals Bold New Approach To Choosing Characters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taraji P. Henson has reached a stage in her career where she is determined to chase only those roles that challenge her, including those that evoke fear, as she continues to evolve artistically.

Taraji P. Henson is now setting her sights on projects that push her boundaries as an actress.

At a point in her career where she can be selective, Henson, 54, has focused on choosing roles that challenge her, steering clear of characters she feels she’s already mastered.

She told U.S. Glamour, “I’ve played so many characters that now I get sent scripts and I think, ‘I’ve done this already.’ I need something that makes me uncomfortable or scared because that means it’s something I’m going to have to overcome.”

For Henson, fear has become a measuring stick for growth. “If I get a script and that s**t don’t scare me, I shouldn’t do it. It’s someone else’s blessing.”

The “Empire” star has often gravitated toward complex characters, but lately, those that spark genuine fear or discomfort seem to fuel her desire to transform onscreen.

“That’s what excites me,” she added. “Stuff that scares the s**t out of me.”

Taraji P. Henson, who has recently appeared in the TV show “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” has several upcoming projects on her slate, including the Tyler Perry film “Straw” and a gripping drama titled “Time Alone.”

These roles offer the kind of challenges she’s seeking, providing fresh opportunities for personal and artistic growth.

Yet, while Henson remains passionate about her craft, she also looks ahead to a life not consumed by acting.

“I’m ready to travel and stay on a yacht and tap in when something’s good,” Henson stated. “I see myself traveling more for fun. Not for work, not to make money, but just to enjoy the fruits of my hard work.”