EXCLUSIVE: Target Accused Of Hawking Unauthorized Notorious B.I.G., While Slashing DEI Initiatives

Target has just gotten caught – and sued – for allegedly selling unauthorized Notorious B.I.G. after cutting their DEI initiatives.

Target may have slashed its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, but the retail giant had no problem cashing in on one of hip-hop’s most legendary figures—without permission.

The company is at the center of a lawsuit filed by the estate of The Notorious B.I.G., Republic Merchandising, and famed photographer Barron Claiborne, accusing Target and others of illegally profiting from the rapper’s image and likeness without authorization.

At the heart of the legal battle is Claiborne’s iconic 1997 “King of New York” photograph, taken just days before Biggie’s tragic murder.

The lawsuit claims that Target, through a third-party vendor, has been selling unauthorized merchandise featuring the image—widely regarded as the “Mona Lisa of Hip-Hop”—along with other trademarked Biggie branding.

The case alleges that iCanvas, an Illinois-based company specializing in canvas prints, is the main driver behind the unauthorized sales.

iCanvas provided Target, The Home Depot, Beyond, Nordstrom and other retailers with a massive catalog of infringing artwork, including over 100 Biggie-related designs—many of which utilized Claiborne’s photo.

iCanvas allegedly worked with a network of independent “artists” who uploaded designs featuring Biggie’s likeness despite not having the rights to do so.

The lawsuit states that iCanvas failed to properly vet its artwork, essentially turning its platform into a “super infringer” of celebrity images and trademarks.

The company allegedly facilitated sales by providing digital distribution, marketing, and order fulfillment for Target and the other retailers, allowing them to profit off Biggie’s name while bypassing the licensing process altogether.

Beyond just iCanvas, the complaint detailed how Target and the other corporate defendants actively marketed and sold the infringing items, falsely implying an official endorsement from Biggie’s estate.

Home Depot, Nordstrom and Target removed items infringing rights after representatives for B.I.G.’s contacted them in 2023, but the estate never received an accounting about what or how much sold.

“Defendants specifically chose to use Mr. Wallace’s persona, name, image, likeness, and related marks in an attempt to capitalize on their fame and extraordinary financial value,” the lawsuit states.

However, B.I.G.’s lawyers said Beyond continued to offer the items even after being notified of their unauthorized nature.

Despite Biggie’s estate and Claiborne’s attempts to remove the products, the lawsuit claims that at least three infringing items featuring the “King of New York” image remain available through iCanvas.

Target, facing massive boycotts and the other defendants, now face claims of unfair competition, false advertising, trademark infringement, right of publicity violations, and copyright infringement.