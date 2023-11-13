Tasha K Lands In Another Legal Mess: R. Kelly Sues Her Over Leaked Documents

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly, who is serving a 31-year prison sentence for sex crimes, took legal action against Tasha K and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

R. Kelly filed a lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K and the Federal Bureau of Prisons in a Chicago court on Monday (November 13). According to court documents obtained by Billboard and TMZ, the disgraced singer accused BOP officials of leaking his private information to Tasha K, who publicized the details on her online platforms.

“The defendant United States of America breached its duty of care to the plaintiff when it allowed countless BOP officers to access plaintiff’s confidential information without any legal basis to do so,” R. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean contended in the lawsuit.

R. Kelly, who was convicted of sex crimes in Chicago and New York, claimed three unnamed officials sold his prison records to Tasha K. The incarcerated singer said the vlogger “rallied her massive following to harass [him] with the use of the stolen information and created chaos in [his] personal life.”

The lawsuit added to Tasha K’s legal troubles. She famously lost a defamation case to Cardi B in 2022. A jury awarded more than $4 million to Cardi B for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, filed for bankruptcy after losing an appeal in the defamation case. Last month, a judge ruled she cannot use bankruptcy to avoid paying most of her debt to Cardi B.