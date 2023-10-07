Tasha K’s Bankruptcy Claim Rejected; Judge Orders Her To Pay Cardi B $4 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The YouTube personality filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Florida court last June.

Tasha K reportedly took another loss in court this week. According to a tweet from Dennis Byron of the Hip-Hop Enquirer, a judge shot down the YouTube personality’s bankruptcy claims and ordered her to pay Cardi B the $4 million settlement she won in her defamation case.

As Byron wrote, “Breaking! Federal bankruptcy judge has rejected #TashaK bankruptcy claim and has ordered her to pay #CardiB her millions.”

Going live in 5 minutes on instagram via https://t.co/pe7I77eKFw to discuss the significance of this ruling with legal eagle attorney Pam Esq. #TashaK #CardiB — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) October 7, 2023

Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Florida court last June. As part of the requirement to file for bankruptcy, she was forced to list some of her assets, which included a Chevrolet Silverado worth $46,000, furniture worth $2,750, clothes totaling $2,500 and $95 in a Chase account. Tasha allegedly owes an unknown amount of debt in back taxes to the IRS and $6,000 to American Express.

Her other debts include an unknown amount of legal fees, $3,000 to Bank of America and $5,000 to Discover Bank. Tasha and her partner, who call themselves content creators, earn about $30,000 a month.

Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019 after she said she posted multiple videos making false accusations about her. The court ultimately ruled Tasha was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Tasha pointed out she doesn’t have money to pay the debt, but Cardi B still wants her to cough it up.

Tasha K filed an appeal after she was ordered to pay but she lost it when the court determined she didn’t provide sufficient evidence to prove how there was an error in the trial.

“Defendant asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court said at the time. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found. Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

Tasha K later apologized to Cardi B after losing her appeal in March, saying, “We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We live and learn.”