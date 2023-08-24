Cardi B May Have To Settle For Six-Figure Sum In Tasha K’s Bankruptcy Plan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tasha K had to file for bankruptcy after a jury awarded roughly $4 million to Cardi B in a defamation case.

Tasha K’s bankruptcy might prevent Cardi B from collecting millions of dollars won in a lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Tasha K proposed a $220,000 payment to satisfy her debt to the rapper after filing for bankruptcy.

“It is the purpose of this Chapter 11 to propose a feasible plan that will pay the Cardi B judgment, to the best of Debtor’s ability, consistent with the limited net income available to fund a plan, which Debtor projects to be a monthly amount of $6,500.00,” Tasha K’s attorney wrote.

Last year, a jury awarded roughly $4 million to Cardi B in her lawsuit against Tasha K. The Atlantic Records artist sued the vlogger for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, repeatedly claimed she couldn’t pay the debt. Earlier this year, she filed for bankruptcy after losing an appeal in the case.

The vlogger offered to pay $220,239.20 to Cardi B in the bankruptcy plan. Tasha K sought to make the payments over 20 quarters.

Tasha K aimed to start with quarterly payments of $4,500, totaling $18,000 over the first four quarters. The payments would increase to $12,000 over the next 12 quarters for a total of $144,000. The amount would finally jump to $15,000 per quarter — a $60,000 total for the last four quarters.

Cardi B has not responded to Tasha K’s proposed plan. The rapper previously filed a complaint, hoping to collect a $3.9 million debt from the vlogger despite the bankruptcy.

“On August 8, 2023, Cardi B filed an adversary complaint against the Debtor under section 523(a)(6) of the Code, which provides for non-dischargeability of any debt ‘for willful and malicious injury by the Debtor to another entity or to the property of another entity.’” Tasha K’s lawyer noted. “This matter is pending.”

Tasha K also owes $84,000 to the IRS and $39,452 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Her other creditors include American Express, Bank of America and Progressive.