Tasha K Grapples With Debt Owed To Cardi B By Filing For Bankruptcy

Vlogger Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after losing a $4 million lawsuit to Cardi B.
AllHipHop obtained court documents confirming Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in a Florida court on Thursday (May 25). She revealed she only had $95 in her Chase bank account.
Tasha K reported roughly $58,000 worth of personal property, including a vehicle worth $46,000. Her liabilities ranged between $1 million and $10 million.
Last month, Cardi B filed a writ of execution against Tasha K as the rapper sought to collect money from the vlogger. Tasha K said she didn’t have the funds to pay off her debt to Cardi B.
“Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it!” the vlogger wrote on Twitter. “But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck… You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid…”
Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A jury sided with Cardi B, awarding her more than $4 million in 2022.
A court denied Tasha K’s appeal in March. She issued an apology after losing the appeal.