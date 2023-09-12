EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B To Put The Squeeze On Tasha K In Court Grilling Session

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A jury awarded roughly $4 million to Cardi B in a defamation case against vlogger Tasha K, who filed for bankruptcy.

Cardi B’s lawyers secured an opportunity to scrutinize the finances of Tasha K, who filed for bankruptcy after losing a defamation lawsuit to the rapper. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Tasha K is scheduled to be examined under oath as early as Wednesday (September 13).

“The examination is pursuant to Bankruptcy Rule 2004 and Local Rule 2004-1 and will be recorded by video and/or stenographic means before a court reporter or any officer duly authorized by law to administer oaths and record testimony,” Cardi B’s legal team wrote to Tasha K. “The scope of the examination shall be as described in Bankruptcy Rule 2004 … Pursuant to Local Rule 2004-1, no order shall be necessary.”

Last year, Cardi B won a defamation case against Tasha K. A jury awarded roughly $4 million in damages to the Atlantic Records artist.

Earlier this year, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy after losing her appeal in the case. The vlogger, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, proposed paying $220,239.20 to Cardi B as part of a bankruptcy plan.

Cardi B’s legal team requested an extensive list of documents for their examination of Tasha K’s finances. Lawyers want access to the vlogger’s tax returns for 2019-2022, financial transfers to Tasha K’s husband Cheickna Kebe from 2019 to the present and much more.

Attorneys asked for a “detailed listing and photographs of all household goods and furnishings, furs and jewelry.” Cardi B’s lawyers sought “statements from any and all Social Media Platforms evidencing payments made to Debtor as a result of monthly subscriptions, pay-per-view (PPV) content, private messages/media and/or tips or YouTube ‘super chat’ donations or payments since March 21,

2019.”

Cardi B’s examination also intends to look at any advertisers who’ve paid Tasha K for product placements and endorsements. Lawyers demanded copies of “all paystubs, receipts or communications reflecting payments” to the vlogger since 2019.