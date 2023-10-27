Tasha K Denies Nicki Minaj “Put A Battery” In Her Back To Go After Cardi B

The gossip blogger insists she didn’t intend to be messy with her NDA revelation.

Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe has been caught in one of the most highly-publicized beefs in Hip Hop history. The controversial YouTuber became a major character in the ongoing story of the battle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Tasha K made headlines once again this week when she went online to try to mediate her issues with Cardi B. The two women have been going back and forth on social media and in courtrooms for years. A jury ruled that Tasha must pay the “WAP” rapper nearly $4 million after losing a defamation lawsuit.

In addition, Tasha revealed that she spoke to Nicki Minaj about her longtime rival Cardi B on more than one occasion. According to the internet blogger, Minaj asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would prevent their conversations from becoming public.

“The reason that I didn’t sign the NDA that she wanted me to sign was because I said, ‘If I sign an NDA for you, and this is before me and Cardi went to trial, if I sign this lifelong-type, till death do us part, even after life NDA, I might as well not go to court with Cardi,” said Tasha K in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

Tasha K Claims Her Content Had A Lot Of People Nervous In 2018

That NDA revelation from Tasha K spread across the internet. Bloggers and social media users weighed in on Nicki Minaj allegedly wanting the celebrity news gossiper to remain silent about any discussions they had.

Fellow YouTuber Couture Bae spoke to Tasha about some of the topics addressed in her viral “It’s just me…” video, including the NDA allegations. The often problematic internet personality insisted she did not intend to throw Minaj under the bus.

“If it came out in a messy way, that’s not what I meant at all because me and Nicki have talked a lot over the years and there’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know that was happening to her behind the scenes,” Tasha K explained.

“But with the NDA part, I felt the need to, now that I think about it, bring it up because I needed the world to understand that the way I moved in 2018, everybody was nervous,” the UnwineWithTashaK host told Couture Bae.

Tasha also added, “The NDA part, I brought it up because I know people thought Nicki put a battery in my back… She did not put a battery in my back at all. That NDA, when I shared it, I was under the impression that people would have got that if I shared this they would have saw that she had nothing to do with my dealings with someone who happened to be her opp.”