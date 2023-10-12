Offset Responds To Rumors He Called The Police On Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“N##### want you to be tough. But when you crash out they call you stupid.”

The ongoing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj overshadowed this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. A lot of the Hip-Hop news coverage coming out of the 2023 ceremony focused more on the two rappers’ respective husbands.

At some point that night, a man associated with Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, publicly called out Cardi B. That led to her husband, Offset, sending a direct message to the individual. The situation eventually escalated to online threats.

Kenneth Petty and his crew went on social media to announce they were looking for Offset in the streets of New York City. Set responded by posting a video of himself getting off a private jet and calling Petty and his friends “broke.”

Those actions by Petty led to a California judge ordering the father of Nicki Minaj’s son to serve up to 120 days on home arrest for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Social media users began accusing Cardi B and Offset of “snitching” on Kenneth Petty. Even though Los Angeles-based journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that the celebrity couple had nothing to do with the judge’s decision, the rumor continued to spread.

Offset has now addressed the debunked speculation on The Breakfast Club. His interview on the morning radio show included the Atlanta-bred recording artist denying taking any part in Kenneth Petty’s legal consequences.

“Hell nah. Police ain’t never calling me. I ain’t got no number for you,” said the 30-year-old southerner when asked about the situation. “Man, please. I would never do no lame-ass s### like that. I’d rather keep it in the street than do some s### like that.”

He also added, “I just laugh at s### like that. I got real money, I’m handling real business. I’m on the way to Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] on a jet… I’m just too old to participate in s### like that. I think sometimes n##### want you to be tough. But when you crash out they call you stupid.”

In addition, Set talked about how men should stay out of whatever drama takes place between the women in their lives. However, the “Jealousy” rhymer did make it clear he would not tolerate another man disrespecting his wife.

Meanwhile, Offset prepares to release his sophomore studio album, Set It Off, on Friday, October 13. The 21-track project features Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe.



