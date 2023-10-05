Offset Recruits Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Latto & More For “Set It Off” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the official tracklist for the ATL MC’s new project.

Kiari “Offset” Cephus is finally ready to release his sophomore solo studio LP on October 13. One-third of the Migos rap group called on a star-studded lineup of guests to provide features for the upcoming project.

On Wednesday (October 4), Offset revealed the official tracklist for Set It Off. The Atlanta-based rapper recruited his wife, Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B, for two songs off the 21-track album.

Set dropped “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B on July 28. Set It Off also contains a song by the celebrity couple titled “Freaky.” They previously collaborated on “Lick,” “Motorsport,” “Clout,” and other records.

In addition, Offset’s new LP will feature Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe. Producers include Boi-1da, Oz, Jahaan Sweet, FnZ, Nick Papz, Teddy Walton, and Thank You Fizzle.

Offset’s roll-out for Set It Off kicked into high gear over the last several months. For example, the 31-year-old recording artist went viral for his appearance on Kai Cenat’s 24-hour Twitch livestream in September.

Then Set sat down with polarizing social media personality Bobbi Althoff for The Really Good Podcast. That interview also generated multiple clips that spread across the internet in recent days.

Viewers of the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will get to see Offset perform at the taped show which airs on October 10. The Motown Records signee reunited with his estranged Migos groupmate, Quavo, during June’s BET Awards to pay tribute to the late Takeoff.

Offset’s forthcoming Set It Off will follow 2019’s Father of 4. That project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 89,000 first-week units. Migos have two Billboard 200 leaders in their catalog – 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II.