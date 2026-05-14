Tasha K Ordered To Pay Cardi B’s Legal Bills & Scrub Posts Offset, & Stefon Diggs

Tasha K got slapped with contempt charges and now she’s scrambling to scrub her entire posts while her fundraiser barely moves the needle.

Tasha K just got slapped with a contempt ruling that’s forcing her to scrub her content from the internet.

A federal judge ordered the blogger to immediately take down everything she posted about Cardi B, Offset, and Stefon Diggs after finding her in civil contempt for violating the non-disparagement clause they agreed to.

The court’s basically saying she can’t keep talking about these three no matter what, and she’s gotta comply right now.

Here’s where it gets expensive for Tasha.

The judge ordered her to pay Cardi’s attorney fees and slapped sanctions against her bankruptcy lawyer, too. She’s already drowning from the original 2022 defamation case, where she lost $4 million to Cardi, and that was reduced to $1.2 million through bankruptcy.

The judge made it clear that while she didn’t approve prospective monetary sanctions at this time, Cardi can absolutely come back to court if Tasha continues to violate the order.

That means every time Tasha posts something she shouldn’t, she’s risking even bigger fines and legal consequences.

Tasha’s trying to dig herself out by launching a GoFundMe called “Stand with Tasha K To Move Forward” with a $3.5 million goal, but the campaign’s only raised about $15,000 dollars as of May 13.

She’s making her court-ordered payments from her own income while simultaneously asking supporters to help her pay off this massive judgment.

The fundraiser’s basically flopping, and it shows how desperate the situation’s gotten for her.