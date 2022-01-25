Tasha K Reacts To Losing $1.25 Million Defamation Lawsuit To Cardi B

The YouTuber could still owe even more money in punitive damages.

Yesterday, a federal jury in Georgia concluded Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe defamed Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar. Following a two-week trial, jurors awarded $1,250,000 in damages to Cardi B.

The Hip Hop superstar sued the UnWineWithTashaK host in 2019 for spreading unfounded, disparaging rumors about Cardi B. Tasha K was found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In addition to the $1.25 million, Tasha K will likely owe Cardi B additional money in punitive damages. $1 million was for pain and suffering and/or reputational injury. The remaining $250,000 was for medical expenses.

While Cardi B has not officially commented on winning the defamation case, Tasha K took to social media to address her followers. The outspoken social media influencer did not offer any remorse for her actions.

Tasha K Thanks Her Fans For Their Support

“My Husband, [attorneys], and I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos, it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days.🥂🙏 Back to work,” tweeted Tasha K on Monday.

Tasha K later added, “I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support. In this business, this is part of the protocol. Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. See y’all Friday! It’s long overdue!🥂.”

Cardi B’s defamation victory is viewed by many observers as a landmark case in how bloggers cover celebrity news. Tasha K reportedly admitted in court to making up false, malicious stories about the “Be Careful” rapper.

Furthermore, the jury also found Tasha K’s Kebe Studios liable for the false content about Cardi B presented on UnWineWithTashaK. At this point, it is not clear if Tasha K will be forced to shut down her YouTube channel as a result of the verdict.

