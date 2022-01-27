Tasha K Responds To Jury Verdict In Cardi B Lawsuit: “No LIES Were Told On Anyone”

Cardi B was awarded $4 million in damages but Tasha K says she will appeal the decision all the way to the Supreme Court.

Tasha K will be appealing the new $4 million jury verdict reached Monday after she was found liable for defaming Cardi B.

She took to Twitter and also made a live address on YouTube on Wednesday after Cardi B won the case. She vowed to appeal the decision all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“No LIES were told on anyone,” she began. “I never admitted to lying about anything. Noone threw anyone under the bus. Mostly everything reported was a lie from the inside. The Court Transcripts will be available to the public soon. I forgot to add this into my speech. Read Them..”

The tweet came after Tasha K delivered a lengthy statement on her legal battle with Cardi B. She read from notes throughout the 12-minute video as more than 29,000 viewers tuned in live on her UnWineWithTashaK channel.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case have been extremely challenging, and yet I wouldn’t change a single thing about any of it. I’ve learned so much,” Tasha K claimed.

Cardi B is not mentioned by name in the video, while Tasha K claims she was the true victim. She further alleged that a “machine” driven by “corporate interests” including “prostitution, drug use, promiscuity,” and the “glorification” of violence, had “tried to squeeze us for everything.”

Although Tasha was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million, she claims she will continue to expand her brand. “This case was meant to drain me financially, and it did not,” she said. “I know y’all maybe think this is over, but no, this is just the beginning. I will spend as many years as I can to protect our right to voice our opinions.”

She continued, “This trial was purely sympathy and payola to protect corporate interests, and we intend to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if need be. This is my life, and I will spend my life fighting for my livelihood and our First Amendment right as human beings.”

Cardi B Responds

Meanwhile, Cardi B posted a picture of Euphoria character “Rue Bennet” played by Zendaya with the caption, “mood.”

During the trial, Cardi testified that she felt “extremely suicidal,” and felt “helpless” as the blogger broadcast lies about her to her nearly 1 million YouTube followers. “Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi B said, adding she also developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B sued Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, in 2019 after the blogger made nearly 40 videos referencing the rapper. She made numerous false claims about the rapper, including that she worked as a prostitute, used cocaine, and had herpes.