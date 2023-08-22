Taxstone Says Jeffery Epstein Associate Gets Respect In Prison Because She’s Not A Snitch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop podcaster is giving juicy details on what’s going on behind bars as he does his bid.

Taxstone is unable to do his podcast due to his hefty prison sentence, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still spilling the “tea” people want to hear.

According to Taxstone, Ghislaine Maxwell—the associate of Jeffrey Epstein recently convicted of sex trafficking—has gained respect among fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. People like her for holding her people down and not cooperating with the feds.

In an interview with the New York Post, the podcaster said she’s “highly respected because she didn’t crack, and they had her in the worst part of the jail.”

While she has complained about how nasty the environment is, including the rats, open sewer drains, maggot-infested food and no private showers, she still has kept her cool even under the harsh conditions.

“The part they had her in is a place where people literally crack,” Taxstone said. “They cop out or they start cooperating with the government as soon as they get there.”

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for assisting Jeffrey Epstein in finding and grooming underage girls for him to date and have sex with.

As previously reported, Taxstone is incarcerated after being convicted on manslaughter charges related to the 2016 shooting of Troy Ave’s bodyguard during a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza.