Taxstone Hit With Another Prison Sentence While Troy Ave Enjoys Freedom

Taxstone was previously sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard.

A judge sentenced Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell to roughly 10 years in prison for federal gun charges on Monday (November 4). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the embattled podcaster got 115 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving a firearm in instate commerce.

Taxstone is already serving a 35-year sentence for state charges connected to the fatal shooting of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. Judge Lorna Schofield ordered Taxstone to serve his federal sentence concurrently with his state term.

A New York jury found Taxstone guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in 2023. Prosecutors said he shot McPhatter after confronting Troy Ave at a show at Irving Plaza in 2016.

Multiple people suffered injuries in the gunfire. McPhatter was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Daryl Campbell used a firearm to target his rival, which led to loss of a life and serious injuries to innocent bystanders,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Gun violence cannot be used as a way to address conflict. The toll of guns continues to be staggeringly high and it is horrific that a night out at a concert ended tragically.”

Troy Ave testified against Taxstone at the podcaster’s trial. Taxstone claimed the rapper’s testimony was full of lies.

“Half the stuff that was told on the stand by Troy Ave is a complete lie to protect himself from going to jail,” Taxstone said.

Taxstone also declared he would not serve his 35-year sentence in full.

“Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation the beauty in it all is I’m not doing 36,” he wrote. “Be safe tho.”

Troy Ave taunted Taxstone after the podcaster’s conviction and sentencing. Troy Ave spent a few months behind bars for his role in the 2016 shooting, securing his release in August.