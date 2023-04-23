EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone’s Fate In Limbo After Sentencing Delayed For Killing Troy Ave’s Bodyguard

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Taxstone will most likely be sentenced to a lengthy time in prison for shooting and killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard. The question is when?

The conclusion to the high-profile case involving Daryl Campbell, known as Taxstone, has been further delayed, as his sentencing date for the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting has been postponed.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, tax, who was scheduled to be sentenced on April 19, will now learn his punishment on May 25, 2023, United States Attorney Damian Williams confirmed.

The incident in question occurred on May 25, 2016, at New York City’s Irving Plaza, where a hip-hop concert headlined by rapper T.I. was taking place.

A confrontation between Taxstone and Troy Ave escalated, leading to a deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Ronald McPhatter, Troy Ave’s bodyguard, and left several others injured, including Troy Ave himself.

Authorities arrested Taxstone in January 2017, charging him with multiple offenses, including illegal possession of a firearm and second-degree murder. He eventually pled guilty to the federal gun charges in June 2017 while maintaining his innocence in the murder charge.

The trial spanned several weeks, with the prosecution connecting the podcaster to the crime through DNA evidence and eyewitness accounts. The jury delivered the guilty verdict on Thursday (March 23).

Troy Ave, who was also arrested following the incident, faced charges including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He later testified against Taxstone during the trial to receive a reduced sentence for his role in the deadly altercation.

Troy Ave took to Instagram to brag about testifying against his former foe, writing, “I lost one of my closest friends #RIPBANGA. 7 years of a narrative about it being my fault, 7 years of my character being assassinated all the while trying to defend myself without saying much! I took it all on the chin, never complained about the stress even tho I felt it.”

District Attorney Alvin Bragg did some bragging himself after the guilty verdict was returned.

“Daryl Campbell was convicted of killing a man and shooting three others during a tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue. In addition to seriously injuring his rival and killing his rival’s bodyguard, Mr. Campbell shot innocent bystanders and put hundreds of other lives at risk. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits this type of deadly violence.”

In a related development, Roland Collins, better known as rapper Troy Ave, has also seen his sentencing date pushed back, leaving both individuals in limbo.

In the meantime, Troy Ave has been on the warpath, attacking anyone who has accused him of snitching for his decision to testify at the trial.

The rapper has released several songs addressing his enemies, and he recently released his brand new album, Dear Hater, I Won.