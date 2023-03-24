Taxstone Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder In 2016 Shooting Of Troy Ave’s Bodyguard

The podcaster will be sentenced next month for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg called a “tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue.”

Taxstone has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza that took the life of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter. The trial has been ongoing for weeks, with prosecutors linking the podcaster to the shooting through DNA and witnesses at the scene. The jury handed down the guilty verdict on Thursday (March 23), according to ABC News. He’ll be sentenced next month for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg called a “tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue.”

Daryl Campbell was found guilty of multiple charges including Manslaughter in the First Degree for shooting and killing 33-year-old Ronald McPhatter and injuring three others during a confrontation at Irving Plaza. Learn more here: https://t.co/4DlL0dHRbo — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) March 23, 2023

Troy Ave, who’d been beefing with Taxstone online prior to the incident, was initially arrested in connection to the shooting but maintained his innocence. Taxstone allegedly confronted Troy Ave backstage that night, which led to a physical altercation. Shots were fired during the melee and McPhatter was fatally hit. Troy Ave was also injured in the shooting, but he survived.

Taxstone was arrested and charged with multiple counts of weapon possession and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. He was also charged with second-degree murder for his role in McPhatter’s death.

Last week, Troy Ave bragged about testifying against his former adversary. As he wrote on Instagram: “To all my real ones that been riding with & for me, today is the day I finally get to clear my name. It’s been almost 7 years since I lost one of my closest friends #RIPBANGA. 7 years of a narrative about it being my fault, 7 years of my character being assassinated all the while trying to defend myself without saying much! I took it all on the chin, never complained about the stress even tho I felt it. Never complained about the pain even tho it hurt! Never shed a tear even tho my heart was crying!”

He added: “At my weakest points I drew strength from GOD! Drew strength from my children & drew strength from y’all‼️ But today … ya boi is strong! Today is our day! We in court & the facts will speak louder than any words! It’s time to get this false narrative off my name and dark cloud off my head.”

