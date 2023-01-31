Tay-K Says He Witnessed A Murder In Jail Weeks After Complaining About His Treatment Behind Bars 

Taymor “Tay-K” McIntyre continues to tweet from his legacy-verified Twitter account while serving a 55-year sentence for murdering a man in 2016.
In his latest update from behind bars, the Long Beach rapper claimed another prisoner killed their cellmate with a food tray.
“Dude in the cell by me killed his celly wit a tray n stood on his head,” Tay-K tweeted at the weekend. “Woah.”
“I’m locced up wit the hash slinging slasher,” he added.
Earlier this month, Tay-K, also awaiting a separate murder trial for allegedly shooting a man while participating in a robbery, complained of his treatment behind bars in a series of tweets.
“I’m [at] war within,” he wrote on the evening of Jan. 17. The 22-year-old followed up an hour later with “I feel like a hamster in here,” before adding, “They’re literally treating me like a ferret in here [right now].”
Tay-K Wants Another “Chance At Adulthood”
Tay-K also tweeted that he should get “a second chance at adulthood” while comparing his sentence to his white co-defendant.
“I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16,” Tay-K penned on Jan. 5. “They woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood.”
He added, “one of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn’t certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults, pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn.”
Tay-K rose to prominence after his 2017 single “The Race” went viral. In 2019, he was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in 2016. He was also indicted on murder charges, accused of shooting 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017 and is currently awaiting trial.