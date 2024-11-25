Rapper Tay-K Gets Trial Date, Facing Life Without Parole

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Texas rapper Tay-K 47, already serving a 55-year sentence, is set to face trial in February for the 2017 capital murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar, a case complicated by the viral success of his song “The Race.”

Rapper Tay-K will face a capital murder trial in February 2025 for his role in the murder of a man in 2017.

Tay-K is already serving a 55-year sentence for a separate murder conviction stemming from a 2016 home invasion.

Prosecutors allege that Tay-K, who was out on bond and under house arrest, cut off his GPS monitor and fled.

While on the run, he released the music video for his song “The Race,” which gained viral attention, garnering over 360 million views on YouTube and reaching the Billboard Hot 100.

While he was on the lam, the 24-year-old allegedly robbed and fatally shot Saldivar at a Chick-fil-A.

Tay-K was eventually apprehended in New Jersey after evading law enforcement.

The case will begin jury selection on February 7, with testimony on February 10.

Defense attorneys have expressed concerns over the impact of the video on potential jurors, suggesting it may bias the jury pool.

As a result, the court will summon a larger-than-average pool of 200 jurors to address potential pretrial publicity.

If convicted in the upcoming trial, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Earlier this week, Tay-K went viral again after an image of the rapper surfaced with a massive scar on the back of his neck, leading to conspiracy theories on social media.

new photos of Tay K just dropped 😭 pic.twitter.com/NdLCX9G5Bw — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 22, 2024

Almost two years ago, Tay-K fired off a series of tweets on the @tayk account on X.com.

The rapper said he was being abused at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where he claimed he was being treated like a domesticated animal.

“I’m [at] war within…I feel like a hamster in here… They’re literally treating me like a ferret in here [right now],” he tweeted.