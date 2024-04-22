Tay Keith Says He Was Crucified For Working With Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tay Keith created hits with Sexyy Red but initially faced blowback for their collaborations. The Memphis-bred producer, who’s worked with stars such as Eminem and Drake, told Billboard he was “crucified” for teaming up with Sexyy Red.

“People were trolling the s### out of me,” Tay Keith said. “They were real-deal trolling me. It wasn’t much good feedback. It was coming from even people around me, ‘What you doing?’ I saw the potential. That’s as simple as it was, me believing in her.”

Tay Keith produced Sexyy Red’s breakthrough single “Pound Town,” which peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023. The two scored another hit when their track “SkeeYee” reached No. 62 on the Hot 100. “SkeeYee” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s inaugural TikTok Top 50 chart.

Sexyy Red and Tay Keith proved her success wasn’t a fluke when their latest collab “Get It Sexyy” peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100. Tay Keith believed Sexyy Red’s organic rise baffled many observers.

“I think that’s what the people didn’t expect,” he said. “Just how raw it was to become that successful. I think people doubted me working with her because they didn’t see the reason to do it. I definitely seen the potential. I tell people all the time how long I was watching Sexyy Red’s music before she blew up.”

He continued, “I was watching her s### for a while. Like going on YouTube and listening to her s###. Sending people her music and labels and people I know at certain labels. At the time, I didn’t know what I could do with it. I sent it to folks, ‘Y’all gotta f### with her.’ I didn’t know what to do with it — but it’s gon’ work, I swear to God!”

Tay Keith revealed plans to release an album with Sexyy Red. The producer refused to put a timetable on it but said they already started “cooking up” music for the project.