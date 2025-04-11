Taylor Swift Fires Back At Kanye West Over Lewd Sex Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift has taken legal steps against Kanye West after he posted vulgar and false claims about her and two pop stars.

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken legal action against Kanye West after he posted explicit and baseless accusations about her alleged sex life involving Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

The pop superstar sent a cease-and-desist letter to the divisive rapper after the rapper unleashed a crude and unverified rant on social media accusing her of a sexual encounter with both Harry Styles and Justin Bieber at the same time, according to the Daily Mail.

The Wednesday night tirade, posted on April 8, included a now-deleted comment where West wrote, “Justin Bieber and Harry styles f##### Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me.”

He added, “I’m mad I haven’t f##### Taylor Swift … yet.”

Swift’s legal team responded swiftly, calling the remarks “false, defamatory, and amounting to sexual harassment,” and said they were designed to damage her public image and professional standing.

“This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory,” a source told the outlet. “This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The fallout didn’t stop with legal paperwork. Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is reportedly furious and wants to confront West directly “man to man.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has reportedly denied the allegations and is said to be willing to support Swift in court if necessary.

A source close to Justin Bieber also told the publication that West’s claims are “100 percent untrue.”

This latest clash adds fuel to a feud that’s simmered since 2009 when West infamously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. The tension between the two artists has flared up repeatedly in the years since, including over lyrics in West’s 2016 song “Famous.”