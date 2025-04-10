Kanye West Makes Wild Claims About Taylor Swift Entanglement With Justin Bieber & Harry Styles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West unleashed a chaotic tirade, dragging Taylor Swift into an unfounded explicit claim involving Justin Bieber and Harry Styles and venting that he wasn’t invited.

“I’ll show you an example of racism,” West posted late Wednesday night (April 9). “Justin Bieber and Harry styles f##### Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me.”

The post was a part of a string of erratic and vulgar tweets, including explicit remarks about Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Kanye West continued his rant, admitting he couldn’t keep the alleged Taylor Swift secret to himself.

“Oh I forgot,” he added. “I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

The divisive rapper followed up with another tweet suggesting Swift would be stunned to learn he knew about the alleged encounter.

He added, “I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F### HE KNOW THAT.”

West then made an eye-raising remark, adding. “IM MAD I HAVENT F##### TAYLOR SWIFT … YET.”

Kanye West Blames Taylor Swift “Movement” For Supposed Super Bowl Snub

The posts came just two days after West vented about being excluded from the Super Bowl halftime stage.

In a now-deleted tweet from April 7, he blamed his absence on three things: his infamous “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” moment, his long-running feud with Swift, and his decision to wear a MAGA hat.

He also referenced the 2009 MTV VMAs incident where he interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech. He called it the “Taylor Swift movement moment.”

West reignited that moment this week as he reflected on his career and claimed that major platforms have kept him from reaching wider audiences.

“How does it feel to be the best living artist and blocked from the main stage for being ahead of my time?” he wrote.

West’s recent tweets have not only reignited his feud with Swift but also dragged two other major pop stars into the mess. Neither Swift, Bieber nor Styles has responded publicly.