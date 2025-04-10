Kanye West Drags Beyoncé Into Lewd Meltdown Amid JAY-Z Apology

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West issued an apology to JAY-Z during a late-night Twitter spree before veering into explicit territory with crude remarks about Beyoncé.

In a string of erratic posts shared on Wednesday (April 9), West briefly paused his barrage of sexual boasts and offensive commentary to address his former collaborator and longtime friend.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s### none of these rap n##### had my back.”

But the moment of remorse was short-lived. Minutes later, West pivoted back to sexual content, dragging JAY-Z and Beyoncé into the conversation.

“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p####,” he tweeted. “I mean like at least a couple times.”

The tweet followed a disturbing post from last month where West mentioned the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, and used ableist slurs to describe them.

“Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded,” he posted before adding, “This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

After deleting the post, West reposted it with a defiant explanation. He claimed he removed it not out of regret but to avoid suspension from the platform.

“NOT BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON,” he wrote. He then doubled down with another offensive remark: “I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME GET IT.”

He later escalated the attack, tweeting, “F### JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.”

The remarks drew swift condemnation online. Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, called West’s comments “stupid” and said he hoped the rapper would get help.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, didn’t mention West directly but posted about choosing light over “ignorance and evil.”