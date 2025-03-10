Kanye West Drags JAY-Z Into Latest Twitter Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West referenced JAY-Z and several other rappers, including Dave Blunts, in his latest social media rant over the weekend.

Kanye West stirred controversy once again on Twitter Sunday night (March 9), claiming JAY-Z gave him divine status.

“ONLY GODS CAN MAKE GODS JAY Z MADE ME A GOD,” West tweeted.

The outspoken rapper didn’t stop at referencing the Roc Nation mogul. West also publicly posted a private message exchange with rapper Dave Blunts.

Showing concern for Blunts’ health following a recent hospital spell, West reached out with a supportive message offering assistance: “Do you mind if I connect you and my trainer.”

Blunts replied, “let’s do it.”

Dave Blunts quickly seized the moment, referencing the interaction in his latest song preview: “Ye said I’m the chosen one/Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive.”

🚨 New Dave Blunts song mentions Ye –



"Ye said I'm the chosen one

Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer

'cause he wanna see me alive" pic.twitter.com/i43rUP5OA4 — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) March 9, 2025

This recent exchange comes just a week after West referenced Blunts while criticizing the Rolling Loud music festival, accusing organizers of hypocrisy regarding performance censorship.

“Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it,” West tweeted. “Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns.”

Rolling Loud’s social media account promptly responded, clarifying their position: “His team told him that, not us.”

West’s commentary quickly devolved into troubling territory as he lashed out against critics, delivering yet another controversial Twitter statement laced with antisemitism: “N##### WILL MAKE SONGS ABOUT KILLING PEOPLE BUT IF I SAY IM A NAZI THEY BE LIKE WHOOOAH THATS DARK THATS DUUUUMB AS F###.”

The rapper’s latest online tirade also included an unexpected shout-out to fellow rapper Kodak Black.

“WAIT I LOVE KODAK,” West declared. “HE ANOTHER ONE THAT DO WHAT HE FEEL.”

His post came after West previously offered assistance to Kodak Black following a viral video depicting a disheveled Kodak eating chicken in the middle of a busy street.

