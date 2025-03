Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles subtly responded to Kanye West’s remarks about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children with a pointed joke.

Tina Knowles is firing back at Kanye West‘s controversial remarks about Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their children through a humorous Instagram post.

On Wednesday (March 19), Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, posted a short video featuring a playful joke that indirectly referenced West’s recent shocking social media posts targeting her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Knowles’s joke was simple but pointed: “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.”

She accompanied the video with a caption that carried a more profound message.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil,” Knowles wrote. “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Knowles’ post arrived shortly after West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter in a series of tweets. In his posts, West openly questioned the twins’ cognitive abilities using derogatory language and alleged that Beyoncé conceived the twins through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

He went further, controversially suggesting that “having r****** children is a choice” due to artificial insemination.

West initially removed his inflammatory remarks amid staunch criticism but later reposted them, expressing regret for deleting them in the first place. He also accused Jay-Z of pressuring him to remove the original tweet.

The backlash against West was intense. Beyoncé quickly became a trending topic online. Social media users rushed to defend the couple’s right to privacy regarding their children.

Many recalled the harsh criticism and cruel comments Beyoncé and Jay-Z previously endured regarding their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy’s hair when she was a baby.